Fort Walton Beach man stabbed at convenience store Tuesday night

Okaloosa County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A man was stabbed outside of a convenience store on Beal Parkway Tuesday night.

The victim, 50, suffered a collapsed lung after being stabbed in the torso.

Reports said an argument started outside of the convenience store. The victim said David Pardo, 29, lunged at him a few times before stabbing him.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they found a black pocket knife covered with blood in Pardo’s pocket.

Pardo has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and felony violation of probation.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the patient has undergone surgery.

Courtesy Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Local running club celebrates Global Running Day

Morning Forecast 6-2-21

News 13 at 10:00

Walton County Attorney says it's not a statutory requirement to spend 40% of TDC tax dollars

A Springfield arrest leads to a bigger issue with overcrowding in the Bay County Jail

Panama City Weather 6-1-2021

More Local News

Don't Miss