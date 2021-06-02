Fort Walton Beach man stabbed at convenience store Tuesday night

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A man was stabbed outside of a convenience store on Beal Parkway Tuesday night.

The victim, 50, suffered a collapsed lung after being stabbed in the torso.

Reports said an argument started outside of the convenience store. The victim said David Pardo, 29, lunged at him a few times before stabbing him.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they found a black pocket knife covered with blood in Pardo’s pocket.

Pardo has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and felony violation of probation.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the patient has undergone surgery.