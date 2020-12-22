Five arrested in ‘Operation Home Alone’

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Five men are behind bars for soliciting sex with an underage girl after a joint sting effort called “Operation Home Alone.”

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says between Dec. 14 and 18, the five suspects solicited an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old through social media and even traveled to a predetermined location to have sex with her.

All five are charged with using a computer to solicit a minor, traveling to meet a minor for sex, and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony.

They are:

Gabriel Petty, 21, of Shalimar

Robert Peterson, 24, of Fort Walton Beach

Teswayne Hanna, 27, of Destin

Cody Jones, 26, of Laurel Hill

Phillip Rugg, 37, of Opp, Alabama.

Jones faces an additional charge of attempted production of child pornography by asking for sexual images.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Walton Beach Police Department, Crestview

Police Department, State Attorney’s Office, and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office all took part in the operation.