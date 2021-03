DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) – A fire at a popular souvenir store is keeping firefighters busy and causing traffic delays.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a two-alarm fire broke out at the Alvin’s Island near Airport Road Thursday afternoon.

Deputies wrote on their Facebook page both eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 98 near the area are blocked, and that they are diverting traffic.

Multiple agencies are assisting with the fire and nobody was injured.