FHP: 8-year-old sole survivor in crash that killed five people

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Five people dead are dead after a crash early Friday morning in Okaloosa County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. on State Road 85 north of State Road 123.

Troopers said a car driven by an individual from DeFuniak Springs was traveling southbound on SR-85 when the driver left the roadway and crossed into the northbound traffic.

The car then collided with another car, driven by a 19-year-old man from Crestview.

Both drivers died in the crash.

Three of the passengers who were in the vehicle originally traveling southbound also died. An eight-year-old boy who was in the same vehicle, is in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation by FHP.