OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A collision between a white van and a black tractor-type truck left one driver with minor injuries and the other dead.

The driver of the van, a 26-year-old man from Crestview, was driving north on State Road 85 when he rear-ended the truck.

The driver of the van died. The driver of the truck, a 55-year-old man from Laurel Hill, sustained minor injuries and was transported to North Okaloosa Hospital for treatment.