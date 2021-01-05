Eric Aden sworn in as Okaloosa County Sheriff

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — There’s a new Sheriff at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, but he’s not new to the agency or to the community.

Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden

Former Administrations Bureau Major Eric Aden was officially sworn in today by Okaloosa Clerk of Court JD Peacock, also a former OCSO deputy. Sheriff Aden ran unopposed for the seat, putting him in charge of an agency with 459 sworn and civilian personnel.

Sheriff Aden said becoming Sheriff is the greatest honor of his life and his goals are to build on the OCSO’s current success as a state and nationally accredited agency that enjoys outstanding community support. He credited outgoing Sheriff Larry Ashley, saying he brought great integrity to the OCSO and calling him “one of the greatest leaders I’ve ever known”.

Sheriff Aden continued, “We will draw the line in the sand and hold that line to protect our citizens from evil. It’s what they want and expect and we will provide it.”