Emerald Coast Open lionfish tournament kicks off in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — While lionfish are well-known as an invasive species in the Gulf of Mexico, Destin officials said there are actually pros to having the spiny fish around.

“They’re great for the economy. They’re great for competition,” said Alex Fogg, Okaloosa County coastal resource manager. “We’re having hundreds of divers come to the area to shoot lionfish. This helps bring a lot of dollars to our destination in tourism.”

The Emerald Coast Open pre-tournament kicks off Feb. 1 and runs through May 13. The main event runs from May 14 through May 16.

“During an event like the Emerald Coast Open, it’s madness,” said Josh Livingston, commercial lionfisher and captain of the DreadKnot Charters.

Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19, but tournament director Andy Ross said 2019’s event brought in over 20,000 lion fish.

“We had 186 participants and we brought in over 14,000 lionfish just in two days,” Ross said. “That’s not including the pre-tournament where we got over 5,000 in the months preceding that.”

And Parker Destin, owner of local seafood restaurants Dewey Destin’s, said that when you harvest and eat these fish, you don’t have to feel bad about it.

“A lot of the native species that we enjoy serving at the restaurant like red snapper, grouper, triggerfish, were at great risk of being out-competed for food and perhaps disappearing from our dinner plates by lionfish,” Destin said.

Destin said lion fish were added to Dewey Destin’s menu around 2010.

“Lionfish showed up around that time so spearfishermen started removing them and when they hit the docks, the silver lining was they do really taste good,” Destin said.

Because of this, lion fishing has gotten more popular, which in turn has affected their price per pound. “Back when I first got into it [lionfishing] back in 2016, we were searching out buyers and we were happy with anywhere between $3.75 and $4.50,” Livingston said. “Now, with Whole Foods coming in and buying most of the supply up, the price is a little over $6.00.”

Lionfish have become a feature on menus in cities like New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago, all from ports along the Gulf Coast.

All the lion fish caught during the Emerald Coast Open will be featured in Destin-Fort Walton Beach’s restaurant week, which runs from May 10 through May 14.

For more on the Emerald Coast Open, visit its website.