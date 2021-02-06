Destin re-launches ‘Leave No Trace’ campaign ahead of tourist season

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — As tourist season approaches, the City of Destin is working hard to keep its beaches clean.

Working with the Okaloosa County Tourist Development Council, the Board of County Commissioners and the Trust for Public Land, Destin is re-launching its “Leave No Trace’ campaign to keep trash off the shores.

The campaign logo reads, “Take only memories, leave only footprints.”

City public information manager Catherine Card says this $22 million initiative will hopefully remind people to take whatever they bring with them onto the beaches right back off.

“1.3 million pounds of trash were taken off the beaches in 2019,” Card said. “As a city, we’ve been pushing that initiative, but now that we feel that it’s time, with COVID and with the season right around the corner, we know that we’re going to have people that are going to be coming to this area, that it’s got to be a concerted effort on everyone’s part.”

This initiative follows the acquisition of several properties on Crystal Beach in an effort to expand the city’s public beach property from 65 feet to 250 feet.

“We’ve closed on two properties, we’re waiting on a third,” Card said. “Hopefully by the middle of the month we’ll have the work order in place to start work.”