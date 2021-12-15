Destin man stabbed to death outside nightclub

DESTIN, Fla (WKRG) — A 36-year-old man was found stabbed in the neck in the parking lot outside Lucky’s Rotten Apple Wednesday morning in Destin.

The Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office (OCSO) said deputies found the victim, a resident of Destin, after midnight with a deep cut to his neck.

OCSO said the deputy performing life-saving measures on the victim put out a suspect description over the radio. Another nearby deputy quickly spotted a man fitting the description and chased down Jerrish Stephens, 41, of St. Petersburg Florida.

OCSO said Stephens was found with a knife in his pocket and is charged with murder. The victim died on the scene.

OCSO said the stabbing was sparked from a fight inside the nightclub between two females. The fight was taken outside where Stephens and the victim got physical.

Sheriff Aden said quick action from the deputies led to Stephens’ arrest.

