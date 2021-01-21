Destin makes moves to improve traffic safety

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — After the tragic death of 11-year-old Kohltan Ward in October, Destin City Council members made it a priority to improve traffic safety and visibility in the area.

Tuesday, the city put up two signs of a three-way stop sign at the intersection of Kelly Street and Main Street where the accident happened. Card said a third stop sign will be installed on Kelly Street next week.

“The three-way stop sign, that was a top priority for city council,” Catherine Card, Destin public information manager, said.

READ MORE: FSU football players send support to Destin boy seriously injured in accident

In December, the Destin City Council also unanimously passed an ordinance banning businesses operating as motorized scooter rentals within city limits in attempt to keep scooters off the main thoroughfares.

“Due to the limited capacity of the infrastructure of Destin–everyone that lives here, everyone that’s visited here–we do have very challenging issues when it comes to traffic and they [city council] just felt for the safety and the quality of life that they decided that they would created an ordinance that would prohibit businesses from selling or renting scooters,” Card said.

The ordinance precludes the personal use of motorized scooters and users traversing through the city.

Card added there were no preexisting stores operating as motorized scooter rentals in Destin, nor did the city have any applications for any scooter rental stores before passing the ordinance.

Moving forward, the city will be also be considering adding a lane for slow motorized vehicles like golf carts to travel along Airport Road.

“Our hope always is safety,” Card said. “people that come here, people that own them, that are driving, they have to be vigilant as well as our motorists that are driving cars, our motorcyclists, our bicyclists, our pedestrians.”

“Everyone really has to have their head on a swivel and understanding the rules of the road,” she added. “Know where they’re going so that way we could avoid any potential accidents.”