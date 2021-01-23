Destin High School looks forward to growth over next few years

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — With the first round of enrollment applications now open for Destin High School, spots are filling up fast.

The school plans to open in august for 9th, 10th and potentially 11th graders.

So far, school principal Christine Cruickshank said they’ve received about 100 applications with a 350 spot maximum for the first year. But for those who may not get in the first time around, Cruickshank said not to worry.

“Each year we’ll add a ninth grade. Our max numbers will be 800 between three and four years; 200 per grade level,” Cruickshank said. “So there will be a phase two because this building can’t hold quite that many students so there will be a phase two for you to look forward to.”

READ MORE: Destin High now accepting first round of enrollment applications

Cruickshank added that she, along with the school board, are excited to be a part of the growth of the school over the next few years.

Construction on the current building is set to begin within the next two weeks.