Destin High now accepting first round of enrollment applications

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — The first round of enrollment applications is now open at Destin High School.

“I’m recommending January applications,” Christine Cruickshank, Destin High School’s principal, said. “We’ll be looking at our numbers at that point and hopefully at that point offering enrollment to those students. So, if you want to—I don’t want to say guarantee your seat—but if you’d like to make sure you have a good chance at a seat, get them in by the end of next week.”

“Same thing with any juniors that want to apply,” she added. We’re using this January application period to determine the feasibility of an 11th grade class as well.”

So far, Cruickshank said they currently have about 100 applications from Destin and the surrounding areas with a maximum of 350 spots for students for the first year.

The first round will run through Jan. 29. To download the application, visit the school’s website and email or drop off the application at the school site. The second round of applications will begin Feb. 1 and end Feb. 15. After that, Cruikshank said it will turn into a more open application process.

On top of offering a traditional curriculum, Cruickshank said the school will focus on engaging with the community to give students hands-on training with a “Career Acadamy” program.

“Things that the community of Destin can offer students to go out and be trained in and then go back into those fields upon graduation, and hopefully with certificates” Cruickshank said. “Things like HVAC and culinary and other programs, marine science.”

Cruikshank added that the first round of applications is important to get an accurate count of students so they can begin the teacher hiring process.

“Once we look at numbers in January and probably mid-February, I’ll sit down with the board and we’ll start looking at the hiring process and look at numbers that we need,” Cruikshank said. “However, teachers who are interested now are free to email me with resumes and information about themselves.”

It is also important for gauging which extracurricular programs the future students would be interested in.

“Especially this first group coming through. They have a little say in what’s happening,” Cruikshank said.

The school is set to open in August to 9th, 10th and potentially 11th graders. Cruikshank said they will follow state and county guidelines regarding COVID-19 upon opening.

“If the students can come back we’ll want them to come back but we’ll make it as safe as we can,” Cruikshank said. “We’ll look at plexiglass masks, all those things to keep it safe if they’re here.”

Cruikshank said construction for the remodel of what used to be Grace Lutheran Church to the future Destin High School will begin in the next two weeks.