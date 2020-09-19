Destin experiences beach erosion after Sally

DESTIN, FL. (WMBB) — While residents clean up debris, Destin city staff are surveying the damage done to the area’s beaches.

Local officials there said on Friday that storm surge from Sally had partially eroded portions of the shoreline.

“Over on Okaloosa Island, it seems to have fared a little bit better than what we’re seeing over in Destin,” said Alex Fogg, Okaloosa County’s Coastal Resource Manager.

City and county staff are continuing to survey the area to get a more accurate picture of the damage. On Friday morning, most city-operated beach parks remained closed.

“We definitely have some rebuilding to do,” Fogg said. “As we start to get the numbers and photos and all the data compiled, we’ll be starting to look at some restoration projects.”

While some beach accesses and shacks sustained considerable damage, Fogg said that so far, he’s optimistic.

“Going out onto the beaches, I didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “I thought it was going to be a lot worse.”

He added that they’ll have a better idea of the beach erosion in the next few days as the water goes out. In the meantime, local officials said it is extremely important that residents remain cautious of debris as inspections and repairs are actively underway.