Crestview Police Department opens homicide investigation

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Crestview Police Department has opened a homicide investigation.

Officers say Jerry Jerome Aaron Sr. of Crestview, 46, was shot and killed just before 3:30 P.M. on Tuesday in the area of West Bowers Avenue.

The Crestview Police Department is working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement as the investigation continues.

If you have any information or know who may have been involved in the shooting incident, officers are asking you to contact them at (850) 682-2055 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS.