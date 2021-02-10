Construction on the new Destin High begins

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — Tuesday, Destin High School officially closed on its new property, the former Grace Lutheran Church, making way for construction to commence.

Renovations began on the education building to make sure the 24 planned classrooms are ready to go for its opening this August.

The next phase of construction will include the administrative offices and the final phase will cover the school’s future auditorium.

School principal Christine Cruickshank says that she and the school’s board members are still deciding what the design of the school will look like.

“The actual design is going to be left up a little bit to the students this summer,” Cruickshank said. “To decorate the outside, decorate the inside, there’s some plans for a possible mural out front. We want it to feel and let them guide us, especially this first group coming through because it’s brand new for everybody.”

The school is still accepting applications for 9th, 10th and 11th graders.

An informational session for prospective students and parents Thursday evening at 5 p.m. at the school.