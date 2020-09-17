Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Cherished Destin restaurant faces damages from Sally

Okaloosa County

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — While storm has passed, the cleanup has just begun at Dewey Destin’s seafood restaurant.

The popular Destin restaurant was pummeled by the slow-moving storm over the past few days. Owner Parker Destin says Thursday has been the first day he’s been able to get back into the restaurant to assess the damages.

The damages included two feet of water in the main dining room and about six inches in the outdoor seating area.

The docks were also severely damaged providing a comfortable place for the birds.

Neighboring property is also still under water.

Destin said the damages from Sally were as bad as the ones from Hurricane Ivan in 2004, and possibly worse since they were so unexpected.

“I don’t think any of us really had a clear idea of where it was going to make landfall because that makes a big difference on whether or not you need to take all of the preparations, removing things fromm a restaurant, taking up deck boards, things like that and it’s all is contingent on where you think the storm is going to go,’ Destin said. “This one just thre everybody a cruve ball.”

Destin said he plans to be back open within the next couple of weeks.

