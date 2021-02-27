Brotula’s hosts 2nd annual Shrimp and Grits Festival to benefit Boys and Girls Club

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — Saturday, the second annual Shrimp and Grits Festival began at noon and sold out of food within the next 30 minutes.

“It’s probably going to be a little bit bigger than last year,” said Shervin Rassa, Boys and Girls Club of Emerald Coast president, before the event kicked off.

Rassa said they sold upwards of 1,400 tickets this year, many more than last year, and are expecting the fundraising to be much bigger as well.

“We got $10,000 from this event as benefactors last year,” Rassa said.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the event go to benefit the Boys and Girls Club.

“They [the hosts] really believe in our mission and what we do at Boys and Girls Clubs, which is to enable young people to reach their full potential as responsible, caring and productive citizens of our country,” Rassa said.

Knife’s Edge and AJ’s ended up wowing the audience and taking home the honor of best shrimp and grits of the day.

“They have some awesome plaques that has a bowl and actually looks like a lacquer bowl of shrimp and grits,” Rassa said.

With over 63,000 pounds of shrimp and 3,000 pounds of grits served, the event’s organizers are excited to take next year’s event to an even higher level.

“We noticed that there was no shrimp and grits festival and being in the south it’s a staple dish for us,” said Tyler Jarvis, event host and Brotula’s restaurant owner. “We thought it was a really great idea to bring a lot of people together and get them into eating some of these southern staples as well as help out our friends over at the Boys and Girls Club.”