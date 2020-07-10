Bicyclist killed, two people injured in overnight crash in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in the investigation of a deadly accident early Friday morning in Destin.

According to the sheriff’s office, a bicyclist was killed and two other people inside a car were hurt just after midnight near Harbor Boulevard and Beach Drive.

Deputies said they responded to a call of a man in the road and when they arrived he was deceased.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle with two people inside struck a tree, and they were transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

Westbound lanes of Highway 98 were closed for about six hours.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at (850)-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850)-863-TIPS.

