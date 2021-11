OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 23-year-old man from Fort Walton Beach is dead after a single motorcycle accident.

Florida Highway Patrol said the man was traveling on his motorcycle southbound on State Road 293 south of Lakeshore Drive when he reportedly lost control and veered off of the road.

The motorcycle reportedly hit a guardrail, and the man was ejected off of the bike.

He was pronounced dead on scene.