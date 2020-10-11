19-year-old tourist from Illinois drowns in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB)– A 19-year old Illinois tourist lost his life after drowning in a rip current on Saturday, in Destin just off Highway 98.

Witnesses said the victim and another swimmer were pulled out by a rip current and were quickly overtaken by the waves.

The victim was identified by authorities as Dakota Pierce of Sumner, Illinois.

Authorities said Pierce was not breathing when he came ashore and was later pronounced dead at the Destin Emergency Room.

Authorities said the other distressed swimmer, identified as a 22-year-old from Illinois, was later transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical center and is expected to be okay.

Authorities are urging people to stay out of the water when double red flags are flying.



