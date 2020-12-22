14-year-old arrested in connection to Fort Walton Beach shooting

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Fort Walton Beach police arrested one after a shooting Monday morning.

Officers said they were notified about the incident that happened near Memorial Parkway Southwest around 8 a.m.

Once on scene, officers said they found a 16-year-old with a single gunshot wound who was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

Detectives said they developed a 14-year-old Okaloosa County girl as a suspect. Detectives say during an interview, they learned the victim brought the gun and, according to witnesses, the shooting happed because of a dare.

The 14-year-old is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.

