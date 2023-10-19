OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who has active warrants for attempted murder in connection with an Oct. 15 shooting on Okaloosa Island.

OCSO is looking for Travaess Tashai McLemore, 39; described as a 5-foot-11, 190-pound black male, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

OCSO encourages those with information on McLemore’s whereabouts to call 863-TIPS (8477); you can leave a tip anonymously.

You can also visit the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers website or the P3 Tips website or mobile app.