Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigate suspicious death

DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death near a wooded lot in Destin.

Deputies were called to an area near 1021 U.S. Highway 98 around 9 a.m Wednesday after a 9-1-1 call in reference to a dead body discovered nearby.

Investigators on the scene say the body appears to have been there for a period of time.

An autopsy is being scheduled to gather additional information and evidence.

Based on initial findings, the sheriff’s office is treating the death as suspicious and will release more information at a later time.