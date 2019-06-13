Okaloosa County probation officer charged in child porn case

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. - An investigation by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office has led to the arrest of an Okaloosa County probation officer on charges of possession of child pornography, transmission of child pornography and fraudulent use of personal identification information.

Justin Robert Vargo, 23, of Milton, was arrested Wednesday at his temporary home in Baker following the execution of a search warrant by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. Vargo was employed as an Okaloosa County Probationary Corrections Officer at the time of his arrest, officials wrote in a news release.

"Vargo admitted to having child pornography on his laptop and also admitted to creating and maintaining a fake Skype account," the news release states. "He used the fraudulent account, set up using a real individual's information taken off their social media accounts, to chat with adults in order to send and receive pornographic images of children."

In a statement, Okaloosa County officials wrote that they have terminated Vargo's employment.

Vargo began in March of 2019 and was still under the new employee probationary period.

"We are disturbed by the accusations against our former employee, and our action to terminate his probationary employment was swift," said Commission Chairman Kelly Windes.