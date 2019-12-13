LIVE NOW /
Okaloosa County middle school teacher arrested

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Meigs Middle School teacher has been charged with two felonies.

Deputies say Joseph Sparks, 48, was arrested after an attentive parent discovered Sparks was allegedly involved in sending and receiving inappropriate text communications with one of his 13-year old students.

He has been charged with Failure to Report Suspected Child Neglect and Unlawful Relationships between Teachers and Students.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this case is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 850-609-2000.

