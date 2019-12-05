Okaloosa County man dies in crash

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Laurel Hill man died Wednesday afternoon after crossing the opposite lane of traffic and hitting several things, including another car.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Michael Gambert, 38, was traveling north on SR 85 when he crossed both southbound lanes. Gambert’s truck hit another vehicle but continued traveling while increasing speed. His truck eventually hit a curb and sign before resting against a large tree. The vehicle he hit traveled off the roadway and hit a curb and power pole guide wire.

Gamber was trapped in his vehicle and died at the scene. The other driver was not injured.