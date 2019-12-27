Okaloosa County man arrested after attempting to attack someone with hatchet

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WMBB) — An Okaloosa County man is facing two charges after deputeis say he tried to attack another man with a hatchet.

Jason Godwin, 39, was arrested Wednesday. Witnesses say he was angry because he thought another man was trying to steal a money jar from his home.

That man and a woman locked themselves in the bathroom, but Godwin picked up the hatchet and used it and his feet to break down the door.

Godwin is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and culpable negligence.