OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investing the murder of an infant, according to their Twitter account.

“We’re investigating a domestic violence-related murder and attempted suicide involving the death of a five-month-old infant in a truck parked in an Okaloosa Island parking lot,” officials wrote. “The mother is undergoing medical treatment. More will be released at a later time.”

An autopsy is currently being scheduled for the infant.