OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a crash happened around noon on Sunday near SR- 123 North and SR- 85.

Authorities said the vehicle was fleeing from law enforcement traveling southbound on SR- 85 when the driver lost control and began to overturn. All five passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

A 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead on the scene. The other four passengers were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries.