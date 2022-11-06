OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Niceville area woman has been charged with felony murder following a fatal shooting at her home Saturday evening.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old Susan Cole called 911 around 8:30 p.m. to report that she had shot someone during a domestic violence-related incident.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and found the victim in a hallway. They say Cole said the victim arrived at her home with a firearm and placed it on a table in the living room.

She said they were involved in a conversation when he left and entered a bathroom. She then approached with the gun, officials said.

She told investigators as he moved towards her, she shot him. Cole was arrested and is being held in the Okaloosa County Jail.