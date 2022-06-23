OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies rescued several teens who were stranded in the Yellow River.

The teens called for help after they got stranded while tubing Tuesday night. The teens ”believed they were surrounded by alligators,” according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Two deputies arrived on boat, but couldn’t pass farther up the river. Deputies swam up the river and rescued two 18-year-olds and one 12-year-old. The group was found safe, according to the post.