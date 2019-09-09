Oil leaking after storage site damaged by Dorian

GRAND BAHAMA (AP) — A major oil storage terminal on Grand Bahama Island was damaged by Hurricane Dorian and has leaked oil into the surrounding environment, drone footage revealed on Saturday, raising concern that the oil could damage local reefs and wildlife.

The South Riding Point facility sits on the shore of the island’s eastern side and is home to 10 giant storage tanks capable of holding up to 6.75 million barrels.

When Dorian struck Grand Bahama late Sunday, the terminal had 1.8 million barrels on site, according to Equinor, the company that owns the facility.

It remains unclear how much oil has leaked.

The company acknowledged that oil had spilled from South Riding Point, in a statement released Wednesday.

“Oil has been observed on the ground outside of the onshore tanks. It is too early to indicate any volumes,” the statement said.

“At this point there are no observations of any oil spill at sea.” Equinor also said it was mobilizing oil spill response resources “as soon as possible.”

The small seaside town of nearby High Rocks was almost completely levelled, with only a damaged church still standing.