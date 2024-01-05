DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A man from Ohio has been apprehended in Dothan on an outstanding warrant for murder.

On Thursday, January 4, 38-year-old Clarence Abdul Ellis was arrested at a home on Honeysuckle Road by a joint task force comprised of officers with the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Dothan Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

According to Dothan Police, Ellis was wanted for murder out of Columbus, Ohio, and a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Ellis is being held in the Houston County Jail with no bond until he can be extradited to Ohio.

Dothan Police did not provide any information on the murder itself, but WDHN has reached out to the Columbus, Ohio, Police Department for further details.

