Ohio man killed in crash on Highway 98 in Walton County

UPDATE:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol Troopers have completed their investigation, and Highway 98 traffic has resumed in all lanes, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

OUR PREVIOUS STORY IS BELOW:

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person has died after a crash in Walton County early Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 2:00 a.m. on U.S. Highway 98 near Watersound Parkway.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 59-year-old Ohio man was traveling east on Highway 98 in a pick-up truck when he was rear-ended by a Porsche sedan.

Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt and died from his injuries.

The driver of the sedan had minor injuries.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is also on scene diverting eastbound traffic on Highway 98 near Watersound Parkway.