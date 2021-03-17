Officials warn all beach visitors to understand flag warnings within South Walton

SOUTH WALTON Fla. (WMBB) — Walton beach officials and law enforcement are warning all beachgoers to comply with safety flags after one man lost his life trying to save a young boy in distress.

A Texas man lost his life Tuesday after helping save a young boy from almost drowning in rip currents. Officials said this should serve as a reminder to understand the flag system and be safe when you are on the beach.

“There was a young boy who was in distress in the water and was having trouble getting back to shore,” said Lindsey Darby, Walton County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Manager. “So Mr. Brown went into the water to try and rescue this boy. And some other beachgoers also went into the water to help pull this boy out. Unfortunately, when the little boy was coming out of the water he was screaming help because he had noticed the man had gone limp in the water.”

This was just one of several water-rescue calls South Walton lifeguards responded to on Tuesday while single red flags were flying. At one point, they had seven water rescues happening all at once calling on all their available resources.

“You’re talking about 15 to 20 people converging in one spot to pull one person out of the water,” said South Walton Fire District Beach Safety Director, David Vaughn.

They switched the flags to double red flags later in the afternoon, and they are still flying high Wednesday. This means the water is closed.

For the first time, swimmers who don’t comply will face a hefty fine of $500.

“The hope is, that it is a sufficient deterrent to let people know the gravity of the situation,” Vaughn said. “When we have to make the call that it is unreasonable for anyone to be in that water at any level that there is a commensurate fine to go with it. So people get the idea that it is going to be expensive. It is also a very costly one.”

Officials are encouraging individuals to call 911 before entering the water to assist swimmers in any way.

Since 5 p.m. Wednesday the Walton County Sheriffs Office said they have given many warnings but no $500 fines have been given.