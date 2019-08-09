Officials urge swimmers to stay out of Watson Bayou after major sewage leak

A line break near Watson Bayou resulted in 363 gallons of untreated sewage to leak into the waterway.

The break in an 8-inch gravity sewer line was discovered Thursday, health officials said.

“While not previously detected, the facility suspects that the break occurred during removal of storm debris from the area during the week of May 15, 2019,” officials added. “The estimated volume of the release is a cumulative total based on the line being broken since that time.”

Clean up actions were conducted Thursday, the line was repaired, and water sampling was initiated.

Another break in the same gravity sewer line was discovered, reported and repaired on July 18. City workers will be walking the length of the rest of the pipe to ensure there are no other leaks in this area, officials said.