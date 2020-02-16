Officials release more information into Saturday night’s officer-involved shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — More details are being released of what took place leading up to what caused officers to fire their weapons at a suspect.

Panama City Police officers say they responded to a disturbance on Highway 98 and Arthur Avenue Saturday evening. The type of disturbance was not clarified in the release given to the media on Sunday.

Officers say they attempted to make contact with a male subject who was leaving the area. They say the man pulled a concealed weapon, placing officers in a life-threatening situation.

According to the release, officers attempted a less than lethal force option, which did not stop the subject. An officer then discharged his firearm, stopping the threat.

The subject was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured during the encounter.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was contacted and took over the investigation, which is standard protocol. The officers involved were placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation, which is also standard protocol.

The name of the man who was shot has not been released at this time.