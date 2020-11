One person was rushed to the hospital after a wreck on the Hathaway Bridge Wednesday night.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person was transported to the hospital after a single-vehicle wreck on the Hathaway Bridge Wednesday night, officials said.

The incident happened on the exit to Port Panama City on the west side of the bridge. Officials on scene said the car was traveling at high speed when the driver lost control, drove up the right side of the cement railing and flipped over.

The vehicle landed on the lower lane next to the Port.