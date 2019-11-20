Officials continue to speak about Tyndall Air Force Base’s future

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tyndall Air Force Base officials continue to work each day to rebuild the base after Hurricane Michael. At Tuesday’s Bay EDA luncheon, officials talked about why rebuilding this base is so important to the Air Force.

Former Principal Deputy Assistant of Secretary Installations at U.S. Air Force, Kathleen Ferguson, was their keynote speaker.

“Prior to my retirement, I ran the Air Force’s strategic base and process where the Air Force decided where new missions went,” Ferguson said.

Many were concerned after Hurricane Michael that Tyndall would suffer the same fate as Homestead Air Force Base did after Hurricane Andrew.

Ferguson says there are many reasons why they chose to keep Tyndall open.

“I think one of the things that helped keep Tyndall open is the great access to airspace and ranges that are right off the coast of Florida,” Ferguson said, “Also the great community support that Tyndall has here.”

Tyndall plays a big role in Bay County.

“What we heard from Kathleen Ferguson is we are in a great position to look forward to seeing what Tyndall can be,” said Bay EDA Outgoing Chair Sandy Sims.

Currently, Tyndall has 26 military construction projects in design, and will soon be the home of F35 squadrons and MQ-9 squadrons.

