Officials break ground on new business in Bay County

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida based company is bringing their business here to Bay County and held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning.

Panama City Beach City officials and representatives of ‘Busy Bee’ gathered at the new location on Panama City Beach Parkway and Nautilus Street to celebrate the new business.

The new addition is a gas station and is in partnership with St. Joe company. This is now their 30th project going on right now in Walton and Bay County.

St. Joe officials say the more business they can help bring in, the better the recovery will be.

Construction started a few weeks ago and is scheduled to be complete by the beginning of 2020.