Officials break ground on new business in Bay County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida based company is bringing their business here to Bay County and held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday morning.

Panama City Beach City officials and representatives of ‘Busy Bee’ gathered at the new location on Panama City Beach Parkway and Nautilus Street to celebrate the new business.

The new addition is a gas station and is in partnership with St. Joe company. This is now their 30th project going on right now in Walton and Bay County.

St. Joe officials say the more business they can help bring in, the better the recovery will be.

Construction started a few weeks ago and is scheduled to be complete by the beginning of 2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Busy Bee Groundbreaking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Busy Bee Groundbreaking"

Mexico Beach 'One Year Later' event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mexico Beach 'One Year Later' event"

Lynn Haven commemorates Hurricane Michael anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lynn Haven commemorates Hurricane Michael anniversary"

GCSC receives check to help students with books

Thumbnail for the video titled "GCSC receives check to help students with books"

GCSC employees receive 2018-2019 'Distinguished Service Award'

Thumbnail for the video titled "GCSC employees receive 2018-2019 'Distinguished Service Award'"

Spirit of Jackson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spirit of Jackson"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.