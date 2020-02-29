Officials break ground on indoor gun range in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The St. Joe Company is continuing to fire off new projects celebrating one on Friday they think will attract gun enthusiasts.

Alongside city and county leaders, the company held a groundbreaking for the Powder Room Shooting Range and Training Center.

The indoor shooting range is located on Griffin Avenue towards the west end of the city.

This will soon be a 17,000 square foot facility with 14 shooting lanes.

While the facility will be used for practice and maybe some fun too, the general manager Joe Preston says education is also a major focus of theirs.

“So many times you have people who are proficient in the use of firearms and they want to come and shoot and that’s great but there’s a whole other side of the population that may not be that proficient or that comfortable with firearms so we want to remove that fear, we want to take that away, we want to show them there’s no mystery in it, we want to teach them a new skill.”

Preston added that they hope to open their doors officially before the end of the year.