Officer injured in early morning accident

News
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)- A Sergeant with the Sneads Police department is injured in an early morning accident.

Reports said Sergeant Brett Preston was responding to the Inwood Community to back up a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s office on a burglary call.

His patrol vehicle was in emergency response with lights and sirens activated. Preston attempted to maneuver around another car when he lost control.

His patrol car went off the road, causing him to sustain minor injuries. He was treated at a nearby hospital and soon after, was released.

