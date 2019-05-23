OCSO: Teens charged with armed robbery and kidnapping

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla.- The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office charged two 16-year-olds with armed robbery and kidnapping on Wednesday.

The arrests are in connection to a scheme to get marijuana cartridges on Monday.

Investigators said Celeste Templin of Shalimar and Niriah Rudolph of Fort Walton Beach went to a home on Oakhill Avenue on Monday.

The pair planned to get marijuana without the cash to pay for it.

The victim got into Templin’s car for the sale when Rudolph pulled out a gun.

The pair drove away with the victim still inside the car before he was able to free himself and get out of the car.

Templin said they went to the home with the intention of robbing the victim.

The victim wrote on a piece of paper during an interview that “Nyriah Rudolph” was armed and robbed him.