OCSO: Suspect found hiding in garbage can

Robert McKuhen

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were attempting to serve active warrants on a Fort Walton Beach man Friday morning when he slipped out a side window of his home, deputies wrote in a news release.

His escape didn’t last long. Robert McKuhen, 29, of Hawthorne Road was found by a K9 Unit from Okaloosa Corrections Department about 90 minutes later hiding in a trash can on Overbrook Drive.

McKuhen was wanted on felony charges of fleeing and eluding, as well as operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license from August 2019 as well as a warrant for violation of probation on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A charge of resisting arrest without violence was added to his list of charges.

