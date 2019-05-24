OCSO: Seven suspects charged in teenager's death
FT. WALTON BEACH, Fla.- According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's, seven people were arrested on Thursday and charged in the death of a teenager.
The suspects are 19-year-old Craig Rudolph Jr., 17-year-old Keanu Askew, 21-year-old Brendon Scarver, 18-year-old Gaige Monfils, 17-year-old Sterlin Burns, 27-year-old Daniel Heath and 18-year-old Shatavia Elicia Foreman.
All seven are of Fort Walton Beach.
Investigators say the tragic events began with a drug deal involving all seven individuals at Monfil's house on Oakhill Avenue on Monday.
Shots were fired and a bullet hit and killed Cordell Smart who was there to drop off his dog.
Investigators are not clear who fired the shot that killed Smart.
