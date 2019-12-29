OCSO searching for suspect in Saturday shooting

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a Saturday afternoon shooting injured a Panama City man.

OCSO says 16-year-old Richard Grice has an active warrant for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Kelsey Siler, 22, of Panama City was shot twice while he was a passenger in a car outside Grice’s address, according to OCSO. Siler is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

OCSO says the motive for the shooting remains under investigation. If you have information, you are asked to call 850.651.7400. You can also contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, EmeraldCoastCrimestoppers.com., or by using the P3 Tips mobile application.

