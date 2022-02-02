FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a person of interest in the homicide of two people found inside a home near Fort Walton Beach, according to a news release.

Chad Ankenbrand

Investigators are searching for 47-year-old Chad Ankenbrand.

Ankenbrand is believed to be driving a black Ford Mustang convertible with Florida tag 36BAWX. The car is missing its back window and passenger side mirror. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The victims were Annastacia Merrell, 52, and Patrick Tymoch, 51.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OCSO at 850.651.7400 or their nearest local law enforcement agency.

Tips can be submitted anonymously at Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers – 850.863.TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips mobile application.