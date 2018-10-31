OCSO: Niceville Student Threatened Halloween Shooting

A 17-year old Niceville High School student was charged Wednesday with making a school threat.

Joshua Garrett was arrested today after a fellow student reported to her school resource officer that Garrett told her Tuesday that he planned “to shoot up the school” on Halloween.

During a Wednesday interview, Garrett admitted making that statement but said he was “joking around and did not mean it.”

“The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has a zero-tolerance policy for individuals making school threats,” deputies wrote in a news release.

The charge of making a false report concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner is a second-degree felony