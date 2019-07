MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WMBB)- Okaloosa County deputies are investigating a death in Mary Esther.

Officers arrived at a home on Blackstone Road shortly before 5 o’clock on Saturday morning.

Police investigating the scene said the death appears to be suspicious in nature. An investigation has been launched into the cause of death.

At this time, no further details regarding the incident are available.

We’ll continue to bring you more information as the investigation develops.