OCSO investigating Sunday murder

CRESTVIEW, Fla.– The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the person responsible for murdering a Baker resident Sunday.

Deputies say 54-year-old Christopher Broxson was found at a mobile home in the 1700 block of Dad’s Road and was the victim of “obvious foul play.”

An autopsy for Broxson is scheduled for Monday.

The active investigation will be updated as warranted.

If you have any information, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 850-689-5705 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.

